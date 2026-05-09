The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, advised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to rejoice too much over the silence on May 9, 10, and 11, as Ukrainian drones are already preparing for new powerful strikes on military targets in the aggressor country.

Magyar explained Putin's statements and decisions in detail

According to the commander of the SBS, on May 8, virtually the entire world witnessed the “historic castration rite of desacralization of the bunker.”

The point is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky actually gave his permission to hold the parade on May 9 in Moscow. However, this happened only after a request from US President Donald Trump.

No preliminary plan, scenario, or fantasy took into account the power of the consequences of the inversion of the fear of the so-called Pu: the collector of the Uski lands, having received from Ukraine yesterday a de facto modern version of the charter for vassalage with the coordinates of the three-day mercy, simultaneously with the chimes striking midnight on May 9, declassified himself to the tenant of Red Square for two hours, also using the services of the devil's advocate for this. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

According to "Magyar", in this case we are talking about "epic humiliation and symbolic nullification" of Putin, because now he will have to prove his own subjectivity from a level below the waterline.

The record has already been made in the files of human history: 2026 — the year when Moscow held a victory parade with the written permission of "Kyiv in three days." To provoke Trump to beg for three days of silence — I admit, this is a real diplomatic striptease, worthy of an order and privileges for the performers, — the commander of the SBS of Ukraine noted with irony. Share

According to "Magyar", recent events in Russia, in particular the mass Internet shutdown, indicate that Putin is truly afraid of an uprising and the overthrow of his regime by disgruntled Russians.