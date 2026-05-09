"Diplomatic striptease." Magyar mocks Putin after his "epic humiliation"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Diplomatic striptease." Magyar mocks Putin after his "epic humiliation"

Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar explained Putin's statements and decisions in detail
Читати українською

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, advised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to rejoice too much over the silence on May 9, 10, and 11, as Ukrainian drones are already preparing for new powerful strikes on military targets in the aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • Brovdy emphasizes the consequential impact and humiliation faced by Putin, making a historical mark with the 'Kyiv in three days' permission for the parade.
  • The anticipation of new powerful strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian military targets adds to the tension and uncertainty surrounding Putin's regime and actions.

Magyar explained Putin's statements and decisions in detail

According to the commander of the SBS, on May 8, virtually the entire world witnessed the “historic castration rite of desacralization of the bunker.”

The point is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky actually gave his permission to hold the parade on May 9 in Moscow. However, this happened only after a request from US President Donald Trump.

No preliminary plan, scenario, or fantasy took into account the power of the consequences of the inversion of the fear of the so-called Pu: the collector of the Uski lands, having received from Ukraine yesterday a de facto modern version of the charter for vassalage with the coordinates of the three-day mercy, simultaneously with the chimes striking midnight on May 9, declassified himself to the tenant of Red Square for two hours, also using the services of the devil's advocate for this.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

According to "Magyar", in this case we are talking about "epic humiliation and symbolic nullification" of Putin, because now he will have to prove his own subjectivity from a level below the waterline.

The record has already been made in the files of human history: 2026 — the year when Moscow held a victory parade with the written permission of "Kyiv in three days." To provoke Trump to beg for three days of silence — I admit, this is a real diplomatic striptease, worthy of an order and privileges for the performers, — the commander of the SBS of Ukraine noted with irony.

According to "Magyar", recent events in Russia, in particular the mass Internet shutdown, indicate that Putin is truly afraid of an uprising and the overthrow of his regime by disgruntled Russians.

The Freedom-loving Ukrainian Bird started the parade celebration in advance: the worms of the military-industrial complex and the fuel and energy industry felt it fully and in a fundamentally new rhythm and geography. Siberia, although over the mountains, is not far off. There will be more, 72 hours is not eternity.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops hit 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops hit 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin cynically called Ukraine an "aggressive force" during the May 9 parade
Putin still doesn't want to admit that he is fighting against a peaceful Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump dreamed of a truce between Ukraine and Russia after May 11
Trump still believes Russia will stop fighting

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?