The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, advised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to rejoice too much over the silence on May 9, 10, and 11, as Ukrainian drones are already preparing for new powerful strikes on military targets in the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- Brovdy emphasizes the consequential impact and humiliation faced by Putin, making a historical mark with the 'Kyiv in three days' permission for the parade.
- The anticipation of new powerful strikes by Ukrainian drones on Russian military targets adds to the tension and uncertainty surrounding Putin's regime and actions.
Magyar explained Putin's statements and decisions in detail
According to the commander of the SBS, on May 8, virtually the entire world witnessed the “historic castration rite of desacralization of the bunker.”
The point is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky actually gave his permission to hold the parade on May 9 in Moscow. However, this happened only after a request from US President Donald Trump.
According to "Magyar", in this case we are talking about "epic humiliation and symbolic nullification" of Putin, because now he will have to prove his own subjectivity from a level below the waterline.
According to "Magyar", recent events in Russia, in particular the mass Internet shutdown, indicate that Putin is truly afraid of an uprising and the overthrow of his regime by disgruntled Russians.
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