On May 9, a parade is taking place on Red Square in Moscow to mark the Victory Day of the USSR in the Great Patriotic War. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already made a public speech, during which he mentioned the Russian Federation’s full-scale war against Ukraine, traditionally calling it the “SVO.” Interestingly, the Kremlin leader did not mention Ukraine itself directly, but began to speak in a veiled manner about the so-called “aggressive force” supported by NATO.
Points of attention
- The involvement of North Korean military personnel in the parade raised questions about the purpose behind this decision.
- The speech shed light on Russia's perspective on the conflict with Ukraine, emphasizing the role of NATO in supporting what Putin called an 'aggressive force.'
Putin still doesn't want to admit that he is fighting against a peaceful Ukraine
The head of the Kremlin immediately began to boast that he had involved representatives of completely different professions in the process of functioning of his “war machine”.
However, Putin did not want to explain why the "second army in the world" is suffering colossal losses in the war against Ukraine, but is actually not moving forward, although it has been fighting for over 12 years.
The dictator also did not say how it happened that he had to negotiate with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about holding the parade on May 9 in Moscow.
Interestingly, North Korean military personnel participated in the parade, but here too the Kremlin did not explain the purpose of this decision.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-