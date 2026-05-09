Putin cynically called Ukraine an "aggressive force" during the May 9 parade
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Ukraine
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Putin cynically called Ukraine an "aggressive force" during the May 9 parade

Putin still doesn't want to admit that he is fighting against a peaceful Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 9, a parade is taking place on Red Square in Moscow to mark the Victory Day of the USSR in the Great Patriotic War. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already made a public speech, during which he mentioned the Russian Federation’s full-scale war against Ukraine, traditionally calling it the “SVO.” Interestingly, the Kremlin leader did not mention Ukraine itself directly, but began to speak in a veiled manner about the so-called “aggressive force” supported by NATO.

Points of attention

  • The involvement of North Korean military personnel in the parade raised questions about the purpose behind this decision.
  • The speech shed light on Russia's perspective on the conflict with Ukraine, emphasizing the role of NATO in supporting what Putin called an 'aggressive force.'

Putin still doesn't want to admit that he is fighting against a peaceful Ukraine

The great feat of the generation of victors inspires the soldiers who today carry out the tasks of the “special military operation” (the war of aggression against Ukraine — ed.). They are resisting an aggressive force that is armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And, despite this, our heroes are moving forward.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

The head of the Kremlin immediately began to boast that he had involved representatives of completely different professions in the process of functioning of his “war machine”.

However, Putin did not want to explain why the "second army in the world" is suffering colossal losses in the war against Ukraine, but is actually not moving forward, although it has been fighting for over 12 years.

The dictator also did not say how it happened that he had to negotiate with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky about holding the parade on May 9 in Moscow.

Interestingly, North Korean military personnel participated in the parade, but here too the Kremlin did not explain the purpose of this decision.

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