Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 43 drones despite "silence regime"

Ukraine and Russia agreed on the so-called "silence regime" for the period of May 9, 10 and 11. Despite this, on the night of May 9, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 43 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, as well as Parody simulator drones.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data suggests that 34 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by Ukrainian air defenses, highlighting the effectiveness of their response to the hostile actions.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed hits on a missile and 9 strike UAVs at 6 locations, emphasizing the urgency to strengthen defense measures against Russian aggression.
Russia broke the "silence regime" on the first day
A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on May 8.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the hit of a missile and 9 strike UAVs at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.
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