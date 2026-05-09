Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 43 drones despite "silence regime"

Ukraine and Russia agreed on the so-called "silence regime" for the period of May 9, 10 and 11. Despite this, on the night of May 9, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 43 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, as well as Parody simulator drones.

Russia broke the "silence regime" on the first day

A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on May 8.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 34 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs, and Parody simulator drones in the south, north, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the hit of a missile and 9 strike UAVs at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.