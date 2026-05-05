US leader Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that he likes his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, despite the fact that he is a “cunning guy.” In addition, he called Ukraine a reliable US ally in Europe.

Trump made new statements about Zelensky and Ukraine

The head of the White House once again mentioned the dispute with the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office.

According to Trump, this was the only negative episode in his relationship with Zelensky.

"I thought [the moment in the White House] was a little aggressive on his part," Trump said in an interview with Salem News Channel .

Zelensky is a tough guy, and we want to reach a settlement. And, you know, they're losing territory, but it comes at a great cost for both Russia and them. And I like Zelensky. I've always gotten along with him more or less... Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, Donald Trump unexpectedly declared that Ukraine is better than any of the US's NATO allies:

They are the best in Europe in this fight. At least they are helping. Share

According to the head of the White House, Europe is very disappointing to him.