Trump called Ukraine the best US ally in Europe
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Politics
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Trump called Ukraine the best US ally in Europe

Trump made new statements about Zelensky and Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US leader Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that he likes his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, despite the fact that he is a “cunning guy.” In addition, he called Ukraine a reliable US ally in Europe.

Points of attention

  • In a surprising statement, Trump asserts that Ukraine is superior to the US's NATO allies in Europe, citing their assistance and commitment to the cause.
  • Trump expresses disappointment in Europe while praising Ukraine for their efforts, signaling a shift in perspective towards international relations.

Trump made new statements about Zelensky and Ukraine

The head of the White House once again mentioned the dispute with the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office.

According to Trump, this was the only negative episode in his relationship with Zelensky.

"I thought [the moment in the White House] was a little aggressive on his part," Trump said in an interview with Salem News Channel .

Zelensky is a tough guy, and we want to reach a settlement. And, you know, they're losing territory, but it comes at a great cost for both Russia and them. And I like Zelensky. I've always gotten along with him more or less...

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, Donald Trump unexpectedly declared that Ukraine is better than any of the US's NATO allies:

They are the best in Europe in this fight. At least they are helping.

According to the head of the White House, Europe is very disappointing to him.

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