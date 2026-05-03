"It could happen." Trump threatened Iran after the war ended
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World
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"It could happen." Trump threatened Iran after the war ended

US may resume strikes on Iran
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out resuming heavy strikes on Iran if Tehran behaves "inappropriately", the US president's statement came after he declared the end of the war in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • Trump admits the possibility of resuming strikes on Iran if they do something bad, indicating a potential threat of military action.
  • Media representatives questioned Trump about the likelihood of resuming strikes on Iran, to which he responded with a warning that it could happen.

US may resume strikes on Iran

Journalists asked the White House chief of staff about the updated proposal for ending the war that the Iranian regime had recently submitted to the United States.

According to Donald Trump, he is currently waiting for the full formulation of these proposals.

They told me the concept of the deal. Now they are going to give me the exact wording.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

A little later, the head of the White House admitted that he could not imagine how these proposals would be acceptable, since Tehran had still not paid "a high enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the last 47 years."

Against this backdrop, media representatives asked Trump whether he might resume strikes on Iran.

"I don't want to say that. I mean, I can't say that to a journalist. If they don't behave properly, if they do something bad. But we'll see. But there's a possibility that it could happen," the American leader said.

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