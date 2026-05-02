Trump complains that Melania forbids dancing to the "gay anthem"

American leader Donald Trump has made a new unexpected confession. As it turns out, his wife, First Lady Melania, hates it when he dances to the Village People's song YMCA.

Trump admitted why Melania is angry with him

Melania hates it when I dance…especially to a song that some call a homosexual anthem. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the White House began to claim that a song that decades ago reached only fifth place in the charts was now supposedly topping the charts.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the track YMCA by the Village People — it was first released back in 1978.

The thing is that this song has been associated with LGBT culture for most listeners for many decades.

Trump has played this song many times during his political events, starting during the 2020 election campaign.

The US President's dancing to the YMCA track garners millions of views.

What is also interesting is that one of the authors of the song, Victor Willis, recently explained that this composition has no direct relation to homosexuality.

The artist assured that the text was dedicated to youth and the activities of the YMCA organization.