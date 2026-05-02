Trump orders withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany
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World
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Trump orders withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany

Trump still decided to take revenge on Europe
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

The US Department of Defense officially confirmed to reporters that President Donald Trump has instructed the department to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany and redeploy them to the States and other positions abroad.

Points of attention

  • This decision highlights the ongoing evaluation of military deployments in Europe by the Pentagon, signaling a reevaluation of US commitments and priorities under the Trump administration.
  • The withdrawal of troops would bring the number of American forces in Europe back to the 2022 level, potentially reshaping security dynamics in the region post the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump still decided to take revenge on Europe

The official comment on this matter was made by the spokesman for the US Department of Defense, Sean Parnell.

According to him, the process of withdrawing troops will be completed within the next 6-12 months.

This decision was made after a careful analysis of the department's deployment in Europe and taking into account the requirements of the theater of operations and conditions on the ground, Parnell said.

What is important to understand is that the Pentagon — especially during the reign of Donald Trump — has already evaluated the scenario of reducing its military presence in Germany several times.

As journalists note, members of the US president's team have privately made it clear that they want this step to be perceived as punishment for Germany.

The fact is that recent statements by German leader Friedrich Merz regarding the US war in the Middle East have greatly angered Donald Trump.

These steps would return the number of American troops in Europe to the level of 2022, before Russia launched a full-scale war in Ukraine.

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