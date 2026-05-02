The US Department of Defense officially confirmed to reporters that President Donald Trump has instructed the department to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany and redeploy them to the States and other positions abroad.

Trump still decided to take revenge on Europe

The official comment on this matter was made by the spokesman for the US Department of Defense, Sean Parnell.

According to him, the process of withdrawing troops will be completed within the next 6-12 months.

This decision was made after a careful analysis of the department's deployment in Europe and taking into account the requirements of the theater of operations and conditions on the ground, Parnell said. Share

What is important to understand is that the Pentagon — especially during the reign of Donald Trump — has already evaluated the scenario of reducing its military presence in Germany several times.

As journalists note, members of the US president's team have privately made it clear that they want this step to be perceived as punishment for Germany.

The fact is that recent statements by German leader Friedrich Merz regarding the US war in the Middle East have greatly angered Donald Trump.