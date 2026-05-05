Trump's team is preparing for defeat in the midterm elections

The administration of US President Donald Trump has already begun actively preparing for a scenario in which the Republican Party may lose some of its power in the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump's policies could hit the Republican Party

As journalists have learned, White House lawyers are holding closed briefings for the administration's political staff.

Anonymous sources claim that these meetings last approximately 30 minutes and take the form of short presentations.

Employees are being explained how Congressional oversight of the government works and what could change if power in Congress shifts to Democrats. Share

Donald Trump's team has already concluded that there is a high probability that Republicans will lose seats in Congress after the elections.

The main reasons for such trends are:

a drop in the US president's approval rating;

economic difficulties;

political scandals within the country.

According to journalists, this suggests that Trump's team is not only preparing for potential defeat, but also for tighter control from the future Congress.

Against this backdrop, the White House is doing everything it can to reduce the risks for its officials.