White House President Donald Trump has made it clear that the process of reducing US troops in Europe is only gaining momentum. Thus, the US president is taking revenge on European allies for not supporting the United States in the war in the Middle East.

US revenge on Europe is gaining momentum

It recently became known that the United States is reducing its military presence in Europe.

The Pentagon has officially confirmed that they intend to withdraw more than 5,000 American troops.

According to Donald Trump, this decision will not be the last. He made it clear that this is a much larger reduction than previously announced by the US Department of Defense.

We are going to significantly reduce the number of troops, and we will withdraw much more than 5,000. Donald Trump President of the United States

As the US Department of Defense recently explained, the process of withdrawing 5,000 US troops from Germany will continue over the next 6–12 months.

What is important to understand is that all of this will begin after "a thorough review of the ministry's deployment of forces in Europe."

It is worth noting that the American Ramstein base is located there — the headquarters of the US Air Force in Europe, as well as a NATO facility.