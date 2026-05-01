Italy rejects Trump's accusations about lack of US assistance in the Strait of Hormuz

Italy has responded to US President Donald Trump's accusations about the lack of US assistance, especially in matters of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Points of attention
- Italy rejects accusations of inaction in the Strait of Hormuz and emphasizes its readiness to support maritime security missions.
- The Italian Defense Minister refuted Trump's claims that Italy did not want to support the US in a potential war against Iran.
Italy rejects Trump's accusations of inaction
This was announced by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. Commenting on Trump's statements that Italy did not want to support the US war against Iran, Crosetto stressed that such accusations are not true.
According to La Repubblica, there are seven American bases in Italy, housing up to 15,000 troops. US forces, in particular, provide Italy with air defense systems that would take a decade to replace.
Trump initially threatened to reduce the American military presence in Germany amid a dispute with Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the war with Iran.
Already on April 30, the head of the White House said that he may consider similar steps regarding Italy and Spain, which have criticized US actions in the Middle East.
It also became known that the Trump administration has developed a kind of rating of NATO allies — and is already looking for ways to punish those who refused to support the war with Iran.
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