Italy rejects Trump's accusations about lack of US assistance in the Strait of Hormuz

Italy has responded to US President Donald Trump's accusations about the lack of US assistance, especially in matters of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Italy rejects Trump's accusations of inaction

This was announced by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. Commenting on Trump's statements that Italy did not want to support the US war against Iran, Crosetto stressed that such accusations are not true.

We also offered our assistance for the shipping security mission, which was highly appreciated by the American military. Share

According to La Repubblica, there are seven American bases in Italy, housing up to 15,000 troops. US forces, in particular, provide Italy with air defense systems that would take a decade to replace.

Trump initially threatened to reduce the American military presence in Germany amid a dispute with Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the war with Iran.

Already on April 30, the head of the White House said that he may consider similar steps regarding Italy and Spain, which have criticized US actions in the Middle East.

Italy didn't help us at all, and Spain behaved terribly — absolutely terribly. Donald Trump President of the United States

It also became known that the Trump administration has developed a kind of rating of NATO allies — and is already looking for ways to punish those who refused to support the war with Iran.