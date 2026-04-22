Solovyov called Meloni a "fascist and a bitch" — Italy reacted
Category
Politics
Publication date

Solovyov called Meloni a "fascist and a bitch" — Italy reacted

Solovyov found himself at the center of a new scandal
Читати українською
Source:  ANSA

Scandalous Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov attempted to publicly humiliate Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, calling her a "fascist, an idiot, and a bitch." Amid the high-profile scandal, the Italian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Rome for questioning.

Points of attention

  • The incident reflects the growing tensions between Russia and Italy, as well as the broader implications of such public insults in the realm of international relations.
  • Giorgia Meloni faced criticism not only from Vladimir Solovyov but also from US President Donald Trump, showcasing the complexities of international political dynamics.

Solovyov found himself at the center of a new scandal

Putin's henchman spoke vulgarly in Italian on the air of his own program "Full Contact".

Solovyov shamelessly called the Prime Minister a "fascist, a certified idiot, a bad woman," and also "a bitch, Meloni."

"Shame on humanity. Betrayal is her middle name: she betrayed Trump, to whom she had previously sworn allegiance," the Russian propagandist lamented during his program.

The head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani, immediately reacted to these cynical statements.

The latter officially confirmed that he had already summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Paramonov to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

...to express an official protest in connection with the very serious and offensive statements made by presenter Vladimir Solovyov on Russian television to Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni, to whom I express my full solidarity and support," stressed Antonio Tajani.

What is important to understand is that the day before, the Italian leader also came under a barrage of criticism from US President Donald Trump, but she immediately rebuffed him.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We disagree." Maloney publicly spoke out against Trump
Maloney also challenged Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'm used to saying what I think." Maloney revealed the reason for the conflict with Trump
Maloney made it clear that she is not afraid of Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?