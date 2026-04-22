Scandalous Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov attempted to publicly humiliate Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, calling her a "fascist, an idiot, and a bitch." Amid the high-profile scandal, the Italian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Rome for questioning.
Points of attention
- The incident reflects the growing tensions between Russia and Italy, as well as the broader implications of such public insults in the realm of international relations.
- Giorgia Meloni faced criticism not only from Vladimir Solovyov but also from US President Donald Trump, showcasing the complexities of international political dynamics.
Solovyov found himself at the center of a new scandal
Putin's henchman spoke vulgarly in Italian on the air of his own program "Full Contact".
Solovyov shamelessly called the Prime Minister a "fascist, a certified idiot, a bad woman," and also "a bitch, Meloni."
The head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani, immediately reacted to these cynical statements.
The latter officially confirmed that he had already summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Paramonov to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
What is important to understand is that the day before, the Italian leader also came under a barrage of criticism from US President Donald Trump, but she immediately rebuffed him.
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