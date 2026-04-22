Solovyov called Meloni a "fascist and a bitch" — Italy reacted

Scandalous Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov attempted to publicly humiliate Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, calling her a "fascist, an idiot, and a bitch." Amid the high-profile scandal, the Italian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Rome for questioning.

Solovyov found himself at the center of a new scandal

Putin's henchman spoke vulgarly in Italian on the air of his own program "Full Contact".

Solovyov shamelessly called the Prime Minister a "fascist, a certified idiot, a bad woman," and also "a bitch, Meloni."

"Shame on humanity. Betrayal is her middle name: she betrayed Trump, to whom she had previously sworn allegiance," the Russian propagandist lamented during his program. Share

The head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani, immediately reacted to these cynical statements.

The latter officially confirmed that he had already summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Paramonov to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

...to express an official protest in connection with the very serious and offensive statements made by presenter Vladimir Solovyov on Russian television to Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni, to whom I express my full solidarity and support," stressed Antonio Tajani. Share

What is important to understand is that the day before, the Italian leader also came under a barrage of criticism from US President Donald Trump, but she immediately rebuffed him.