Volker explained how to protect Ukraine before joining NATO

American diplomat and former US special representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said that he supports Ukraine's intention to become a member of NATO, but he also believes that at this stage Kyiv should seek strong security guarantees from its allies.
Points of attention
- Acknowledgment of the current unlikelihood of Ukraine's immediate NATO membership but encouragement to work on alternative security arrangements.
- Focus on training, equipping, and integrating air defense systems with neighboring countries for a more robust defense strategy.
Volker calls on Ukraine to seek security guarantees
The American diplomat once again reminded that NATO is the gold standard, so he understands and supports Ukraine's desire to join the Alliance.
Against this background, the diplomat advised Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team to work on security guarantees with as many countries as possible.
According to him, the Nordic-Baltic-British structure, which includes Poland in particular, could be truly promising.
Volker drew attention to the fact that the deployment of the Coalition of Decisive Forces will also be extremely important after the ceasefire regime is established.
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