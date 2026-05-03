Volker explained how to protect Ukraine before joining NATO

American diplomat and former US special representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said that he supports Ukraine's intention to become a member of NATO, but he also believes that at this stage Kyiv should seek strong security guarantees from its allies.

Volker calls on Ukraine to seek security guarantees

The American diplomat once again reminded that NATO is the gold standard, so he understands and supports Ukraine's desire to join the Alliance.

But we all understand perfectly well that you will not receive an invitation to join right now,” Volker emphasized. Share

Against this background, the diplomat advised Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team to work on security guarantees with as many countries as possible.

According to him, the Nordic-Baltic-British structure, which includes Poland in particular, could be truly promising.

Volker drew attention to the fact that the deployment of the Coalition of Decisive Forces will also be extremely important after the ceasefire regime is established.