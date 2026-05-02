The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, called for everything possible to be done to stop the process of disintegration of the transatlantic community, which, in his opinion, has already begun.
Points of attention
- Despite recent events, NATO reaffirms its defense capabilities and deterrence potential.
- The need to halt the destructive trend of NATO's disintegration requires collective efforts from member states.
Has NATO's collapse already begun?
The Prime Minister of Poland decided to comment on the latest unexpected events on the international stage.
Donald Tusk published his new statement after the US announced the withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany.
What is important to understand is that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has also already responded to US plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from his country.
According to the head of the defense department, this decision by Donald Trump did not come as a surprise to him.
In addition, he called on European countries to take greater responsibility for their own security.
Against the backdrop of recent events, NATO has made it clear that it remains confident in its defense capabilities and deterrence potential, despite Washington's recent decisions.
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