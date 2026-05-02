Tusk sounds the alarm over NATO's "disintegration"

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, called for everything possible to be done to stop the process of disintegration of the transatlantic community, which, in his opinion, has already begun.

Has NATO's collapse already begun?

The Prime Minister of Poland decided to comment on the latest unexpected events on the international stage.

Donald Tusk published his new statement after the US announced the withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany.

The greatest threat to the transatlantic community is not external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what is necessary to stop this destructive trend. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) May 2, 2026

What is important to understand is that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has also already responded to US plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from his country.

According to the head of the defense department, this decision by Donald Trump did not come as a surprise to him.

In addition, he called on European countries to take greater responsibility for their own security.