At a congress, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called youth a key force for fulfilling the tasks of the Workers' Party of Korea and campaigned to go to war in Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

Kim Jong-un is agitating young people to go to war against Ukraine

The 11th congress of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, which is held in North Korea every five years for young men and women aged 14 to 30, was held in Pyongyang the day before.

The event concluded this week with mass rallies, torchlight processions, and a gala concert.

At the event, Kim told delegates that youth are the "vanguard" in advancing state goals, calling the league a key force for implementing party decisions. He called for stronger organization and ideological discipline.

According to Reuters, a letter from the ruling Labor Party to congress participants stated that young soldiers sent to overseas operations "became weapons and fire" to defend the country's honor. Share

According to South Korean, Ukrainian and Western officials, North Korea has sent approximately 14,000 troops to fight alongside Russian troops in the Kursk region, with more than 6,000 North Korean soldiers killed.