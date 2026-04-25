North Korea has created a museum of the war with Ukraine, in which their military participated as Russian mercenaries.

A museum about the participation of North Koreans in the war against Ukraine has been opened in the DPRK

This became known from Russian media reports about the visit of the Russian delegation to Pyongyang.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on a working visit to the DPRK, where he will take part in the solemn ceremony of opening the memorial complex and the Museum of Combat Deeds of Heroes of the Foreign Military Operation, dedicated to the courage of Korean soldiers who participated in the liberation of the Kursk region from neo-Nazis.

During a meeting with North Korean officials, Volodin himself expressed gratitude to the authorities and people of the DPRK "for their assistance in the fight against the neo-Nazi invaders."

Pyongyang has transferred millions of artillery rounds to Russia, which could account for up to 70% of all the weapons used by the Russian army. The total value of the weapons and aid supplied is estimated at billions of dollars, with Russia paying not only in cash but also in military technology. Share

At the same time, North Korea sent a significant military contingent to Russia, which took direct part in hostilities in the Kursk region and in shelling of Ukrainian territory.