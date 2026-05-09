4 people died as a result of Russian strikes on Chernihiv and Dnipro regions

During the past evening and night, Russian occupiers carried out attacks on Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. New enemy strikes claimed the lives of 4 civilians in the indicated regions. Local authorities also reported casualties.

Consequences of Russia's strikes on Chernihiv and Dnipro regions

In the Chernihiv region, on the evening of May 8, a father and son were killed as a result of an enemy attack.

Yes, Russia struck a border village in the Novgorod-Siversky district — a 70-year-old father was killed.

His 49-year-old son also died in hospital this morning. According to local authorities, he suffered severe mine and blast injuries and burns, and doctors fought for his life.

The civilians were working on the land at the time of the enemy shelling. In addition, it is stated that another 55-year-old man was wounded in the same village.

Russian invaders also attacked two districts of the Dnipro region. According to the latest data, two civilians were killed and two more were injured.

This information was confirmed by the head of the local OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha:

Two people were killed and two others were injured. The enemy attacked two districts of the region with artillery and drones almost 20 times. Share

The enemy again struck at the Nikopol region — infrastructure, a kiosk, a shop, a cafe, and private homes were damaged.