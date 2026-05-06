Ukraine has found a replacement for Chinese drone components
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Technology
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Ukraine has found a replacement for Chinese drone components

Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

According to The Guardian, Ukraine aims to eliminate Chinese components in drone production. Official Kyiv has already found a worthy alternative, namely Taiwan.

Points of attention

  • Despite efforts to localize production, Ukraine may still rely on Chinese components due to cost and accessibility advantages.
  • Challenges remain for Ukraine in scaling drone production without Chinese components, highlighting the complex dynamics of global supply chains in the drone industry.

Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan

As journalists managed to find out, Ukraine, as well as Europe, the USA and other countries, are increasingly turning to Taiwan as an alternative supplier of components.

One of the main reasons is the fear of increased Chinese export controls.

Amid recent events on the international stage, it is Taiwanese companies that remain flexible.

First of all, some drone companies have established local facilities in Lithuania and Poland to better serve Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that the government body has signed memoranda of understanding with five European countries in order to strengthen this area.

Despite this, localization remains Ukraine's top priority.

At the same time, even with the expansion of domestic parts production, Ukraine is unlikely to be able to scale drone production without Chinese components in the near future, as Chinese-made parts remain much cheaper and more accessible.

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