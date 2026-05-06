Ukraine has found a replacement for Chinese drone components

According to The Guardian, Ukraine aims to eliminate Chinese components in drone production. Official Kyiv has already found a worthy alternative, namely Taiwan.

Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan

As journalists managed to find out, Ukraine, as well as Europe, the USA and other countries, are increasingly turning to Taiwan as an alternative supplier of components.

One of the main reasons is the fear of increased Chinese export controls.

Amid recent events on the international stage, it is Taiwanese companies that remain flexible.

First of all, some drone companies have established local facilities in Lithuania and Poland to better serve Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that the government body has signed memoranda of understanding with five European countries in order to strengthen this area.

Despite this, localization remains Ukraine's top priority.