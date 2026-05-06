Ukrainian soldiers hit 12 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces successfully attacked 12 areas of concentration of Russian invaders' personnel, as well as three enemy guns.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers remain determined in their defense against Russian aggression, with strategic targeting of enemy positions.
- The conflict between Ukraine and Russia persists, with both sides engaged in intense military actions.
Russian losses as of May 6, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/06/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,337,170 (+1,050) people
tanks — 11,918 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,515 (+5) units.
artillery systems — 41,478 (+92) units.
multiple launch rocket systems — 1,775 (+5) units.
air defense systems — 1,363 (+2) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 352 (+0) units.
ground robotic complexes — 1,332 (+12) units.
unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level — 276,061 (+2,031) units.
cruise missiles — 4,585 (+1) units.
ships and boats — 33 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 94,312 (+282) units.
special equipment — 4,170 (+0) units.
In addition, it used 10,301 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,651 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 102 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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