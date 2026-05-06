Air defense eliminated 89 targets during new Russian attack

During the night of May 5-6, Russia carried out an air attack on Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 1 Kh-3 guided aircraft missile, as well as 108 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- Detailed information on the locations and types of enemy targets destroyed during the Russian attack is provided.
- Ukrainian soldiers urge unity and vigilance to secure victory in the face of continued aerial aggression.
The results of repelling a new Russian attack on Ukraine are known
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian missiles and drones flew from the Rostov and Kursk regions, as well as from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The hits of 2 ballistic missiles, 1 guided aircraft missile, and 9 strike UAVs at 8 locations were confirmed, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 1 location.
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