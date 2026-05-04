Canada will provide Ukraine with an additional $200 million under PURL
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Economics
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Canada will provide Ukraine with an additional $200 million under PURL

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, stated that in total, this country has already allocated more than $830 million to PURL.

Points of attention

  • Canada pledges an additional $200 million to support Ukraine in the PURL program, enhancing efforts to protect against ballistic strikes.
  • The total commitment from Canada towards the PURL initiative exceeds $830 million, showcasing strong support for Ukraine's defense.

Ukraine will receive $200 million from Canada within the framework of PURL

The head of state announced this following a meeting with Carney on the sidelines of the 8th summit of the European Political Community, which is taking place in Yerevan.

Thank you to Canada for its strong support of the PURL program. The additional $200 million announced today by Prime Minister Mark Carney is an important contribution to protecting our people from persistent Russian ballistic missiles. In total, Canada has already committed more than $830 million to support this initiative. And these are decisions that truly save lives.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that during the meeting, the parties also discussed in detail the strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, further support and efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the meeting in Cyprus, the three countries provided about 350-400 million euros under the PURL program.

In total, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, under which NATO member states finance the purchase of weapons for Ukraine, requires $15 billion by 2026.
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