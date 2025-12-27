Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the allocation of additional economic assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing that under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelensky, conditions have been created to achieve a just and lasting peace, but this requires Russia's readiness.
Points of attention
- Canada pledges $1.8 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine, aiming to help the country attract financial support from global organizations.
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highlights the importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of military aggression and emphasizes the need for continued military assistance.
- Under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's leadership, conditions have been created to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, contingent on Russia's cooperation.
Ukraine will receive new economic assistance from Canada
Carney said this on December 27 during a meeting with Zelenskyy in Halifax.
He noted that the Russian Federation's barbaric nighttime attack on Kyiv demonstrates the importance of continued support for Ukraine from partners.
The Prime Minister also announced a new aid package for Ukraine.
Today, we are announcing further economic assistance to Ukraine — up to 2.5 billion Canadian dollars (about $1.8 billion). This support will help leverage financing from the IMF, the World Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to begin the recovery process.
Carney assured that Canada will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
