Canada will provide Ukraine with additional economic assistance worth $1.8 billion

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the allocation of additional economic assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing that under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelensky, conditions have been created to achieve a just and lasting peace, but this requires Russia's readiness.

Carney said this on December 27 during a meeting with Zelenskyy in Halifax.

Under your leadership, we have the conditions and the opportunity for a just and lasting peace, but this requires Russia's desire. Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada

He noted that the Russian Federation's barbaric nighttime attack on Kyiv demonstrates the importance of continued support for Ukraine from partners.

The attack on Kyiv that we saw tonight shows how important it is that we support Ukraine in this difficult time and create the conditions for a just and lasting peace and genuine reconstruction.

The Prime Minister also announced a new aid package for Ukraine.

Today, we are announcing further economic assistance to Ukraine — up to 2.5 billion Canadian dollars (about $1.8 billion). This support will help leverage financing from the IMF, the World Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to begin the recovery process.

Carney assured that Canada will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.