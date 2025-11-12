Canada has tightened anti-Russian sanctions — who is on the lists

Canada has tightened anti-Russian sanctions, restricting the activities of more than 20 individuals and institutions and hundreds of shadow fleet vessels.
Canada adopts new sanctions against Russia
This was announced by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Canada’s new restrictive measures will increase the economic price Russia is paying for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, hitting its energy revenues and financial partners. At the same time, they will also reduce Russia’s conventional and hybrid military capabilities.
It is noted that 13 individuals and 11 institutions have been added to the sanctions list, including several involved in the implementation of the Russian drone program.
According to the ministry, 100 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet have been subject to Canadian sanctions.
These measures are a direct response to Ukraine’s priorities and the G7’s ongoing efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to force it to end the war. They are also broadly coordinated with recently announced US, EU, and UK sanctions.
