Canada has tightened anti-Russian sanctions — who is on the lists
Canada has tightened anti-Russian sanctions, restricting the activities of more than 20 individuals and institutions and hundreds of shadow fleet vessels.

Points of attention

  • Canada has imposed new sanctions on Russia, impacting individuals, institutions, and shadow fleet vessels.
  • The sanctions are designed to hit Russia's energy revenues and financial partners, affecting its economic situation.
  • In addition to economic measures, the sanctions aim to decrease Russia's military capabilities, especially those supporting hybrid strategies against Ukraine.

Canada adopts new sanctions against Russia

This was announced by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Canada’s new restrictive measures will increase the economic price Russia is paying for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, hitting its energy revenues and financial partners. At the same time, they will also reduce Russia’s conventional and hybrid military capabilities.

It is noted that 13 individuals and 11 institutions have been added to the sanctions list, including several involved in the implementation of the Russian drone program.

Canada also imposed sanctions for the first time against organizations supplying cyber infrastructure used in Russian hybrid strategies against Ukraine. Several liquefied natural gas plants were also targeted.

According to the ministry, 100 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet have been subject to Canadian sanctions.

These measures are a direct response to Ukraine’s priorities and the G7’s ongoing efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to force it to end the war. They are also broadly coordinated with recently announced US, EU, and UK sanctions.

Canada continues to support Ukraine

