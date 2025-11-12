Canada has tightened anti-Russian sanctions — who is on the lists

Canada has tightened anti-Russian sanctions, restricting the activities of more than 20 individuals and institutions and hundreds of shadow fleet vessels.

Canada adopts new sanctions against Russia

This was announced by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Canada’s new restrictive measures will increase the economic price Russia is paying for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, hitting its energy revenues and financial partners. At the same time, they will also reduce Russia’s conventional and hybrid military capabilities.

It is noted that 13 individuals and 11 institutions have been added to the sanctions list, including several involved in the implementation of the Russian drone program.

Canada also imposed sanctions for the first time against organizations supplying cyber infrastructure used in Russian hybrid strategies against Ukraine. Several liquefied natural gas plants were also targeted. Share

According to the ministry, 100 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet have been subject to Canadian sanctions.