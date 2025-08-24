Canada announces large-scale aid for Ukraine

On August 24, Canadian leader Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on an official visit to mark Ukraine's Independence Day. He officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles from his country in September as part of an aid package worth over 1 billion Canadian dollars (over 700 million US dollars).
Points of attention
- Canada had also pledged another 2 billion Canadian dollars for military assistance during the G7 summit in June.
- Carney expressed confidence in stopping Putin, highlighting the weakening Russian economy and the strengthening alliance between Canada and Ukraine.
Canada continues to support Ukraine
Mark Carney drew attention to the fact that during the G7 summit in June, his country promised to allocate another 2 billion Canadian dollars for military assistance to Ukraine.
According to him, official Ottawa will allocate tens of millions of dollars for:
emergency medical assistance,
construction of bomb shelters,
support for local democracy and cyber defense of Ukraine.
Carney also publicly pledged that his country would always be a reliable ally of Ukraine, both in countering Russian aggression and in rebuilding after the war.
According to the Canadian leader, Putin can indeed be stopped.
