Canada announces large-scale aid for Ukraine

On August 24, Canadian leader Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on an official visit to mark Ukraine's Independence Day. He officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles from his country in September as part of an aid package worth over 1 billion Canadian dollars (over 700 million US dollars).

Canada continues to support Ukraine

Mark Carney drew attention to the fact that during the G7 summit in June, his country promised to allocate another 2 billion Canadian dollars for military assistance to Ukraine.

I am proud to announce that over $1 billion of this amount will be used to strengthen your weapons arsenal through the delivery of drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles, which will arrive as early as next month. Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada

According to him, official Ottawa will allocate tens of millions of dollars for:

emergency medical assistance,

construction of bomb shelters,

support for local democracy and cyber defense of Ukraine.

Carney also publicly pledged that his country would always be a reliable ally of Ukraine, both in countering Russian aggression and in rebuilding after the war.

According to the Canadian leader, Putin can indeed be stopped.