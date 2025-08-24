Canada announces large-scale aid for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Canada announces large-scale aid for Ukraine

Canada continues to support Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On August 24, Canadian leader Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on an official visit to mark Ukraine's Independence Day. He officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles from his country in September as part of an aid package worth over 1 billion Canadian dollars (over 700 million US dollars).

Points of attention

  • Canada had also pledged another 2 billion Canadian dollars for military assistance during the G7 summit in June.
  • Carney expressed confidence in stopping Putin, highlighting the weakening Russian economy and the strengthening alliance between Canada and Ukraine.

Canada continues to support Ukraine

Mark Carney drew attention to the fact that during the G7 summit in June, his country promised to allocate another 2 billion Canadian dollars for military assistance to Ukraine.

I am proud to announce that over $1 billion of this amount will be used to strengthen your weapons arsenal through the delivery of drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles, which will arrive as early as next month.

Mark Carney

Mark Carney

Prime Minister of Canada

According to him, official Ottawa will allocate tens of millions of dollars for:

  • emergency medical assistance,

  • construction of bomb shelters,

  • support for local democracy and cyber defense of Ukraine.

Carney also publicly pledged that his country would always be a reliable ally of Ukraine, both in countering Russian aggression and in rebuilding after the war.

According to the Canadian leader, Putin can indeed be stopped.

"The Russian economy is weakening. It is becoming increasingly isolated. While our alliance is becoming stronger, more determined and more united," Carney added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky announced an important breakthrough
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's allies are actively working on security guarantees
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Xi Jinping and Lukashenko publicly disgraced themselves on Ukraine's Independence Day
Xi and Lukashenko continue to pretend to be “friends” of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Azov" caused the Russian army a "fatal failure" during a new offensive
“Azov” amazes the world with its successes at the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?