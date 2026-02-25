Canada allocates another $2 billion for Ukraine
Canada allocates another $2 billion for Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

Official Ottawa has announced a new large-scale aid package for Ukraine, timed to coincide with the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. Thus, Canada is ready to transfer $2 billion for Ukraine's territorial defense in 2026–2027.

  • In addition to military aid, Canada has also increased sanctions on Russia, targeting officials and companies in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced the allocation of $20 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, demonstrating Canada's comprehensive support for Ukraine's defense and energy sectors.

Ukraine will receive large-scale aid from Canada — what is it about?

The official Ottawa decision was announced by Minister of National Defense David J. McGuinty, writes Defence Blog.

According to the latter, they intend to extend Operation UNIFIER for the next 3 years.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a Canadian mission aimed at preparing and training the Ukrainian military.

Against this background, the minister officially confirmed that Canada is allocating $2 billion for Ukraine's territorial defense during 2026–2027.

First of all, this military assistance involves providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with several hundred units of armored vehicles:

  • 383 Senator armored vehicles. The Defense Forces already have over 2,000 of these vehicles at their disposal. They are not only reliable, but also very quickly repaired;

  • 66 modern LAV 6 vehicles. These are really heavy armored vehicles with powerful protection and armament.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced the allocation of $20 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Moreover, the Canadian authorities decided to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Ottawa has hit more than 20 officials and 53 companies.

