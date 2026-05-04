Ukrainian drones may fly in Moscow during the May 9 parade — Zelenskyy

For the first time in many years, the May 9 parade in Moscow will be devoid of military equipment, demonstrating that the Russian Federation is no longer as strong as it once was. However, Ukrainian drones may fly over it.

Zelenskyy did not rule out the appearance of Ukrainian drones in Moscow on May 9

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at the opening of the 8th Summit of the European Political Community in Yerevan.

According to him, this summer will be the moment when Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will decide what to do next — expand this war or move on to diplomatic paths.

Zelensky stressed that the head of the Kremlin needs to be pushed in the direction of diplomacy.

Russia has announced a parade on May 9, but there will be no military equipment in this parade. This will be the first time, if that's true, in many, many years that they can't afford to have weapons in the parade. And Ukrainian drones may also fly in this parade. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, this demonstrates that the Russians are no longer as strong as they used to be, so they need to continue to be pressured with sanctions.

On the night of May 4, drones struck Moscow, five days before the next parade. The wreckage of the drone fell in the capital of the aggressor country right in the middle of the street, and local authorities reported damage to the building of an elite residential complex on Mosfilmovskaya Street.