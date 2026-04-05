Watch: Higher Command Military School on fire in Moscow

In the Russian capital, cadets from the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School were evacuated on the afternoon of April 5. For an unknown reason, the roof of the building caught fire.

MVZKU is on fire in Moscow

In Russia, the roof of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School (MVZKU) is on fire.

Russian media is reporting on this. Relevant photos and videos have appeared online.

The roof of a military school is on fire in the Moscow district of Lyublino. The fire started at 2 Golovachova Street. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire has been upgraded to a high-risk area, covering an area of about 200 square meters. People have been evacuated from the building.