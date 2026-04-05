Watch: Higher Command Military School on fire in Moscow
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Watch: Higher Command Military School on fire in Moscow

Moscow
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the Russian capital, cadets from the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School were evacuated on the afternoon of April 5. For an unknown reason, the roof of the building caught fire.

Points of attention

  • Fire breaks out at the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School, forcing cadets to be evacuated.
  • The cause of the fire on the roof of the military school in Moscow is currently unknown.

MVZKU is on fire in Moscow

In Russia, the roof of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School (MVZKU) is on fire.

Russian media is reporting on this. Relevant photos and videos have appeared online.

The roof of a military school is on fire in the Moscow district of Lyublino. The fire started at 2 Golovachova Street. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire has been upgraded to a high-risk area, covering an area of about 200 square meters. People have been evacuated from the building.

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