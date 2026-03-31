Large-scale fire rages near CHP, refinery, and Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant in Russian Tatarstan

On March 31, local residents of Nizhnekamsk, Russia, began complaining about loud explosions on social media. It later became known that the fire had engulfed the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant. Moreover, the fire is raging in the area where the CHP and refinery are located.
Points of attention
- Eyewitnesses claim to have seen drones flying overhead, although no airstrike has been declared in the area.
- Medical services are on-site providing necessary assistance to the injured, with updates on the situation still ongoing.
A large-scale fire broke out in Tatarstan — first details
What is important to understand is that Nizhny Kamsk is a city in an aggressor country, which is also the third most populous city in Tatarstan.
Moreover, it is the largest center of the petrochemical industry in Russia.
So, in just one day, Nizhny Kamsk produces:
226 tons of polystyrene,
30 thousand tires,
3 thousand tons of straight-run gasoline,
290 tons of carbon black.
It was in this city that loud explosions were heard on March 31 and a large-scale fire broke out.
According to the latest data, one of the installations at PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim is on fire after an explosion.
Local authorities report at least 13 victims in the factory fire.
No airstrike was declared in the city, but some eyewitnesses claim to have seen drones flying overhead.
As Russian opposition media assures, eyewitness footage from Nizhnekamsk indicates an outbreak in the area where the local CHP, refinery, and the Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant itself are located.
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