Putin responded to Zelensky's proposal for an Easter truce
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Politics
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Putin responded to Zelensky's proposal for an Easter truce

There will be no Easter Truce in 2026
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov publicly delivered to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a response to the latter's proposal for an Easter truce on the front. As it turned out, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to support the initiative.

Points of attention

  • The rejection of the Easter truce proposal raises questions about the prospects for peaceful resolution and the role of international diplomacy in mediating the conflict.
  • The public exchange of statements underscores the challenges in finding common ground and achieving lasting peace in the region amid escalating hostilities.

There will be no Easter Truce in 2026

Recently, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire on the front during the Easter holidays, as well as for an energy truce.

In my opinion, to be honest, normal people who respect life talk about a ceasefire and an end to the war for life, not for a few days.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready for any compromises, except for compromises with its dignity and sovereignty.

He also emphasized that official Kyiv supports any formats of a ceasefire and an end to the war in general, but only fair ones.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov immediately reacted to the Ukrainian leader's statement.

He began to cynically lie that Ukraine "desperately" wants to "go to a truce, even for Easter," because the Russian army, they say, is rapidly advancing.

Peskov also made it clear that Putin rejects Zelensky's proposal.

"We emphasize once again: Zelensky must take responsibility and make the appropriate decision so that we can reach peace, not a truce," the Kremlin spokesman shamelessly demands.

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