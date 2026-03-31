Ukraine and the world honor the memory of the victims of Russian crimes in Bucha

On March 31, 2022, the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to liberate the city of Bucha, located in the Kyiv region, from Russian occupation. It was then that the whole world saw how many bloody crimes the “Russian world” can commit in a matter of weeks.

Russian terror in Bucha — we have no right to forget and forgive

Bucha. Exactly four years ago, on March 31, 2022, when the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated Bucha from the invaders, the whole world witnessed massive, unthinkable for civilized humanity, savage war crimes committed by the Russian occupation army. Kirill Budanov Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Today, the Ukrainian people and the whole world honor the memory of those shot and tortured — the innocent civilian residents of Bucha.

We also have no right to forget the brave defenders of the Kyiv region who gave their lives to liberate the region from Russian terror and occupation.

According to Budanov, the Russian crimes in Bucha were yet another proof of how valuable a free state with a strong army is.

The head of the OPU emphasized that this is actually the main guarantee of security, the only chance to live and work on one's own land, to plan the future of one's children.