Russia is talking about defeat and calling for negotiations with Ukraine
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Politics
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Russia is talking about defeat and calling for negotiations with Ukraine

A new wave of panic has hit Russia
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

Over the past few weeks, Russia has increasingly criticized dictator Vladimir Putin for his aggressive war against Ukraine. American analysts at the Institute for the Study of War note that these trends are only gaining momentum.

Points of attention

  • Pressure is mounting on Russia as it struggles to compete with Western support for Ukraine, leading to calls for a resolution to the war.
  • The possibility of defeat is becoming more apparent, with discussions within Russia about the need for a 'shameful peace' or a strategic offensive at the front, as the Russian army is deemed incapable of a large-scale breakthrough.

A new wave of panic has hit Russia

For example, one of the Russian observers began to complain that the Russian army would not be able to win the war, because Ukraine was receiving tremendous support and assistance from the West.

He believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will increasingly attack Russia, destroying enemy refineries and other important targets.

A Kremlin expert believes that the Russian Federation will not be able to produce enough air defense systems to compete with Western economic potential.

Against this background, he concluded that the aggressor country was "doomed to defeat" and must immediately "resolve the issue of ending the war."

According to a Russian commentator, the Kremlin must agree to a "shameful peace" or launch a strategic offensive at the front.

However, he believes that the Russian army is no longer capable of such a large-scale breakthrough.

The Russian Federation is also beginning to recognize the successes of the Defense Forces on the front lines. One Russian military blogger complained that the Russian Federation is unable to change the situation at the front in its favor. And that the "quite successful" counterattacks of the Defense Forces have disrupted Russia's ability to conduct offensive operations in 2026.

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