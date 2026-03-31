Over the past few weeks, Russia has increasingly criticized dictator Vladimir Putin for his aggressive war against Ukraine. American analysts at the Institute for the Study of War note that these trends are only gaining momentum.

A new wave of panic has hit Russia

For example, one of the Russian observers began to complain that the Russian army would not be able to win the war, because Ukraine was receiving tremendous support and assistance from the West.

He believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will increasingly attack Russia, destroying enemy refineries and other important targets.

A Kremlin expert believes that the Russian Federation will not be able to produce enough air defense systems to compete with Western economic potential.

Against this background, he concluded that the aggressor country was "doomed to defeat" and must immediately "resolve the issue of ending the war."

According to a Russian commentator, the Kremlin must agree to a "shameful peace" or launch a strategic offensive at the front.

However, he believes that the Russian army is no longer capable of such a large-scale breakthrough.