Putin will face a new "war" directly in Russia
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Politics
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Putin will face a new "war" directly in Russia

Putin can destroy Russia from within
Читати українською

The editorial staff of The Telegraph has concluded that a new “war” will soon begin in the aggressor country, personally provoked by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. First of all, we are talking about a large-scale wave of domestic and ideologically colored violence.

Points of attention

  • Experts like Dr. Ian Garner warn that the war is coming home to Russians, with young people exposed to stories of violence and killings, leading to a concerning trend of domestic violence influenced by political beliefs.
  • Putin acknowledges the threat of mass violence in Russia, showcasing the severity of the situation and the urgent need for addressing the root causes of this growing problem.

Putin can destroy Russia from within

For many years, the dictator taught the Russian people to hate not only Ukrainians, but everyone around them.

This led to the militarization of society, including children and adolescents.

Journalists are drawing attention to the rapidly increasing number of cases in the aggressor country where ordinary schoolchildren commit brutal attacks on their classmates and teachers just during lessons.

What is important to understand is that knives, hammers, incendiary mixtures, and sometimes real firearms are used.

In some cases, the attacks are clearly ideological in nature, with the attackers deliberately demonstrating their political beliefs, mainly far-right and Nazi.

In addition, it is noted that this problem has reached such a scale that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally drew attention to it during a meeting of the board of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They (young people — redacted) learn about the war. They hear stories from veterans about the killings and violence on the front in Ukraine. Maybe they miss their parents. Although we think that many Russians are protected from the war, [in fact] the war is coming home to them, — said Dr. Ian Garner, professor of totalitarian studies at the Pilecki Institute (Poland) and author of the book "Generation Z".

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