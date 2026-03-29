The editorial staff of The Telegraph has concluded that a new “war” will soon begin in the aggressor country, personally provoked by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. First of all, we are talking about a large-scale wave of domestic and ideologically colored violence.

Putin can destroy Russia from within

For many years, the dictator taught the Russian people to hate not only Ukrainians, but everyone around them.

This led to the militarization of society, including children and adolescents.

Journalists are drawing attention to the rapidly increasing number of cases in the aggressor country where ordinary schoolchildren commit brutal attacks on their classmates and teachers just during lessons.

What is important to understand is that knives, hammers, incendiary mixtures, and sometimes real firearms are used.

In some cases, the attacks are clearly ideological in nature, with the attackers deliberately demonstrating their political beliefs, mainly far-right and Nazi. Share

In addition, it is noted that this problem has reached such a scale that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally drew attention to it during a meeting of the board of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.