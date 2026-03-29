Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that a new trend is being observed among Russian invaders on the battlefield. The point is that Russian soldiers are increasingly committing suicide.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reveals evidence of daily video confirmations showing Russian soldiers self-destructing in the face of Ukrainian forces.
- By surpassing the milestone of 50,000 liquidated enemies monthly, the Russian army faces catastrophic consequences, as predicted by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Suicides in the Russian Army — Why the Situation Is Escalating
According to Fedorov, he has at his disposal many daily video confirmations from the front, in which enemy infantry self-destructs.
In most cases, this happens either after being wounded by a Ukrainian drone or while being surrounded by a swarm of Ukrainian UAVs.
What is important to understand is that the wave of suicides at the front is becoming increasingly large.
One cannot also ignore the fact that the enemy command forbids soldiers from surrendering.
Propaganda still actively convinces them that it is better to die immediately.
Despite the fact that after captivity, the Russian occupier has every chance to return home as part of an exchange, he chooses death.
According to Fedorov, reaching the figure of 50,000 liquidated usurpers every month will have catastrophic consequences for the Russian army.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine already understands how this can be done, but does not disclose all the details.
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