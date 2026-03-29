"A brutal suicide." The Russian army was hit by a wave of mass suicides
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"A brutal suicide." The Russian army was hit by a wave of mass suicides

Mykhailo Fedorov
Suicides in the Russian Army — Why the Situation Is Escalating
Читати українською

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that a new trend is being observed among Russian invaders on the battlefield. The point is that Russian soldiers are increasingly committing suicide.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reveals evidence of daily video confirmations showing Russian soldiers self-destructing in the face of Ukrainian forces.
  • By surpassing the milestone of 50,000 liquidated enemies monthly, the Russian army faces catastrophic consequences, as predicted by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Suicides in the Russian Army — Why the Situation Is Escalating

According to Fedorov, he has at his disposal many daily video confirmations from the front, in which enemy infantry self-destructs.

In most cases, this happens either after being wounded by a Ukrainian drone or while being surrounded by a swarm of Ukrainian UAVs.

What is important to understand is that the wave of suicides at the front is becoming increasingly large.

Such a brutal suicide is the result of decisions made in Russia. First, the propaganda speaks of control of the situation and superiority. But in practice it looks different: unprepared people, no chance of evacuation and constant pressure from drones.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

One cannot also ignore the fact that the enemy command forbids soldiers from surrendering.

Propaganda still actively convinces them that it is better to die immediately.

Despite the fact that after captivity, the Russian occupier has every chance to return home as part of an exchange, he chooses death.

Every day of the war — more and more deaths. March may become a record for the number of destroyed Russians. The dynamics of defeats indicate that thanks to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy's losses will exceed 30,000 seriously wounded and killed.

According to Fedorov, reaching the figure of 50,000 liquidated usurpers every month will have catastrophic consequences for the Russian army.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine already understands how this can be done, but does not disclose all the details.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is a civil war possible in Russia — expert's forecast
The situation in Russia is still hopeless
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian "Shaheeds" drop mines from containers — what's important to know
"Flash" urged Ukrainians to be careful
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed 3 civilians in Kramatorsk
Office of the Prosecutor General
Russians killed three defenseless Ukrainians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?