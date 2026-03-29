Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that a new trend is being observed among Russian invaders on the battlefield. The point is that Russian soldiers are increasingly committing suicide.

Suicides in the Russian Army — Why the Situation Is Escalating

According to Fedorov, he has at his disposal many daily video confirmations from the front, in which enemy infantry self-destructs.

In most cases, this happens either after being wounded by a Ukrainian drone or while being surrounded by a swarm of Ukrainian UAVs.

What is important to understand is that the wave of suicides at the front is becoming increasingly large.

Such a brutal suicide is the result of decisions made in Russia. First, the propaganda speaks of control of the situation and superiority. But in practice it looks different: unprepared people, no chance of evacuation and constant pressure from drones. Ivan Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

One cannot also ignore the fact that the enemy command forbids soldiers from surrendering.

Propaganda still actively convinces them that it is better to die immediately.

Despite the fact that after captivity, the Russian occupier has every chance to return home as part of an exchange, he chooses death.

Every day of the war — more and more deaths. March may become a record for the number of destroyed Russians. The dynamics of defeats indicate that thanks to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy's losses will exceed 30,000 seriously wounded and killed. Share

According to Fedorov, reaching the figure of 50,000 liquidated usurpers every month will have catastrophic consequences for the Russian army.