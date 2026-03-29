Russian "Shaheeds" drop mines from containers — what's important to know
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian "Shaheeds" drop mines from containers — what's important to know

"Flash" urged Ukrainians to be careful
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Advisor to the Minister of Defense, Sergei "Flash" Beskrestnov, warned Ukrainians that the Russian invaders are adding containers with mines to the Shahed strike drones. They are truly dangerous for the civilian population.

Points of attention

  • People are urged to stay cautious and avoid approaching these mines on foot or by car, as confirmed by Sergey 'Flash' Beskrestnov, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
  • It is essential to spread awareness and educate individuals, including children, about the risks associated with these dropped mines to ensure their safety.

"Flash" urged Ukrainians to be careful

The advisor to the Minister of Defense draws attention to the fact that mines are being dropped from the Shahed unit every day.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about about 8 pieces of one "Shaheed".

Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov officially confirmed that these mines are located in round containers under the wings.

He said enemy drones are already dropping mines, but he did not specify how long ago or how new the technology is.

The minister's advisor also released a video, adding that the "Shahed" dropped mines 50 kilometers from the Russian border.

The snow is gone, and the mines will be clearly visible on the ground. It is strictly forbidden to approach them on foot or by car. As always, please be sure to tell the children about this.

Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov

Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that over the past week, the aggressor country Russia has used over 3,000 strike drones against Ukraine.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that "a significant part" of them are "Shahedi".

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Baltic countries have voiced their position after the downing of Ukrainian drones on their territories
Baltic states call for strengthening NATO air defense
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is a civil war possible in Russia — expert's forecast
The situation in Russia is still hopeless
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico threatens EU to block new sanctions against Russia
Fico resorts to blackmail again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?