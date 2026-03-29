Russian "Shaheeds" drop mines from containers — what's important to know

Advisor to the Minister of Defense, Sergei "Flash" Beskrestnov, warned Ukrainians that the Russian invaders are adding containers with mines to the Shahed strike drones. They are truly dangerous for the civilian population.
Points of attention
- People are urged to stay cautious and avoid approaching these mines on foot or by car, as confirmed by Sergey 'Flash' Beskrestnov, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
- It is essential to spread awareness and educate individuals, including children, about the risks associated with these dropped mines to ensure their safety.
"Flash" urged Ukrainians to be careful
The advisor to the Minister of Defense draws attention to the fact that mines are being dropped from the Shahed unit every day.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about about 8 pieces of one "Shaheed".
Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov officially confirmed that these mines are located in round containers under the wings.
He said enemy drones are already dropping mines, but he did not specify how long ago or how new the technology is.
The minister's advisor also released a video, adding that the "Shahed" dropped mines 50 kilometers from the Russian border.
What is important to understand is that over the past week, the aggressor country Russia has used over 3,000 strike drones against Ukraine.
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that "a significant part" of them are "Shahedi".
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