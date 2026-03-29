The Baltic countries have voiced their position after the downing of Ukrainian drones on their territories

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have issued a joint official statement regarding the recent incidents of Ukrainian drones downing in their territories. In light of the latest events, they called for further strengthening of the multi-layered air defense on NATO's eastern flank.
Points of attention
- The Baltic states remain supportive of Ukraine's right to self-defense against Russia's aggression and stand firm in their commitment to strengthen NATO air defense.
- The incidents involving Ukrainian strike drones highlight the ongoing security challenges faced by the Baltic countries and the necessity for enhanced defense cooperation within NATO.
Baltic states call for strengthening NATO air defense
The defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia made an official statement on this matter.
They drew attention to the fact that they are already taking decisive measures, especially in the area of strengthening their own air defense.
Against this background, the defense ministers of the Baltic countries recalled that a few days ago, several foreign drones crossed NATO airspace and fell into the territory of their states.
It later became known that these were Ukrainian strike drones that went off course while attacking Russia.
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