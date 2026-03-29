"The program is working." The US will return to Ukraine all the weapons it purchased for it

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga that the US is not going to redirect American weapons purchased for Ukraine to the Middle East. In fact, the point is that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive everything they were supposed to receive.

The US does not plan to deprive Ukraine of weapons

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted, during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, the Trump team assured that it was not going to transfer weapons purchased under the PURL program to the Middle East.

It was stated at the level of Secretary of State Rubio that nothing was redirected from this program to other geographical areas and from those funds, from that equipment that is intended for Ukraine. As of now, there are no plans for redirection. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also officially confirmed that Kyiv received assurances about contributions to the PURL program from another ally.

Sibiga did not want to disclose details, but added that the program to purchase American weapons is only gaining momentum.