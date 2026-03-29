"The program is working." The US will return to Ukraine all the weapons it purchased for it

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga that the US is not going to redirect American weapons purchased for Ukraine to the Middle East. In fact, the point is that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive everything they were supposed to receive.
Points of attention
- No plans for redirection of weapons purchased under the PURL program, emphasizing the stability and continuity of US support for Ukraine.
- The program remains a vital tool for Ukraine's armed forces, promising ongoing development and enhancement of defense capabilities.
The US does not plan to deprive Ukraine of weapons
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted, during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, the Trump team assured that it was not going to transfer weapons purchased under the PURL program to the Middle East.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also officially confirmed that Kyiv received assurances about contributions to the PURL program from another ally.
Sibiga did not want to disclose details, but added that the program to purchase American weapons is only gaining momentum.
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