US preparing for ground invasion of Iran — insiders

According to The Washington Post, the Pentagon is already actively preparing for a potential several weeks of ground operations in Iran, primarily involving special forces and infantry raids.

A US ground invasion of Iran is still possible

As White House insiders have learned, Donald Trump's team does not view any ground operation against Iran as a full-scale invasion of the country.

The US Department of Defense is currently actively preparing for raids by mixed special operations forces and the entry of conventional infantry troops.

The Pentagon realizes that their army could suffer even greater losses in manpower, but preparations continue anyway.

Despite this, it is still not known for certain whether Donald Trump has made a clear decision to carry out this operation against Iran.

Amid the latest developments in the Middle East, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt warned that if Tehran does not stop its nuclear ambitions and threats against the United States and its allies, Trump is "ready to unleash all hell on them."

The US president's team is also actively discussing the capture of Kharg Island.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the main center for exporting Iranian oil in the Persian Gulf.