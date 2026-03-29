On March 29, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, reported that his soldiers had successfully reached the Russian Tornado base: three BM-30 Smerch/Tornado-S MLRS and a TZM (trans-loading vehicle) for the Tornado were hit by powerful SBS strikes. Moreover, Ukrainian fighters burned fuel tanks to ashes.

New successful SBS strikes on the Russian army — what are the results?

According to Madyar, this time the target for his team was the Russian BM-30 MLRS base in the Sovkhozne NP, located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

A new successful operation was carried out on the night of March 29 by soldiers of the 1st Unmanned Systems Forces Center.

THREE 300 mm Smerch or Tornado multiple launch rocket systems and a self-propelled transport-loading vehicle for them were destroyed at once. undefined Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Magyar points out that the Smerch is an old version that attacks with unguided missiles at a range of 70-90 km.

As for the Tornado-S, in this case we are talking about a modernized vehicle with automated guidance and satellite navigation, with a firing range of 120 km.

Tornado after tornado, and tornado after tornado — it doesn't matter who likes what. There have been fewer deadly sputum, — emphasized the SBS commander. Share

As "Magyar" noted, his fighters also managed to "hunt down" enemy tanks.

The soldiers of the 1st SBS OC near the Novosvitlivka settlement, in the Luhansk Oblast, in cooperation with the SBU intelligence, undertook the implementation of this task.