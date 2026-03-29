The General Staff announced the defeat of 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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The General Staff announced the defeat of 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff announced the defeat of 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed eight areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders in different directions of the front.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to defend against Russian aggression with determination.
  • The latest developments indicate Ukraine's resilience and strategic military successes against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 29, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/29/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,295,830 (+1,360) people

  • tanks — 11,820 (+8) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,313 (+16) units.

  • artillery systems — 39,001 (+65) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 204,060 (+1,948) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 85,977 (+181) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 89 air strikes, dropping 280 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,769 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,886 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 79 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of settlements in Zaporizhia, Vozdvizhivka, Novosoloshyne, Dolynka, Kopany, Shyroke, Hulyaypilske, Komyshuvakha were affected by airstrikes; in the Kherson region — Parisheve; in the Sumy region — Bublikove and Vilna Sloboda.

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