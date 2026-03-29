Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is not going to back down from his recent words that the United States is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine only after the Defense Forces withdraw from Donbas. Against this background, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the Ukrainian leader of lying, but the president made it clear that he was telling the truth.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine clarifies that Congress will vote on the guarantees after the war ends, linking the timeline to the withdrawal of troops from Donbas.
- The condition for the end of the war today, according to Zelenskyy, is the provision of security guarantees after Ukraine leaves Donbas, shaping the course of negotiations.
Zelensky rebuffed Rubio
According to the Ukrainian leader, the truth is that most of the iceberg is not visible, but he speaks about the peace process absolutely frankly.
The head of state made it clear that official Kyiv expects to agree on security guarantees before the end of hostilities.
In addition, the recovery package is still in focus.
According to Zelensky, the guarantees will come into effect after a vote by Congress, and Congress will vote after the war ends.
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