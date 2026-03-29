Watch: Russian port of Ust-Luga on fire again after Ukrainian attack

On the night of March 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces once again launched a powerful attack on the Leningrad region of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. The port of Ust-Luga was once again the target of the defenders, and it was again engulfed in a large-scale fire.
Points of attention
- Local Russian authorities have already confirmed new damage to the port of Ust-Luga.
- The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have neutralized 203 Ukrainian drones.
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 29 — what are the consequences?
The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, made a statement on this occasion.
Ukraine began attacking this Russian region again at around 02:00 Kyiv time.
Drozdenko warned the local population about the risk of "decreasing mobile Internet speed."
At around 04:00, 7 Ukrainian strike drones were allegedly neutralized over the Leningrad region — later this number sharply increased to 27.
The governor also officially confirmed that the port of Ust-Luga was damaged as a result of the attack.
At 07:00 Drozdenko announced 31 drones allegedly neutralized.
According to him, "rescuers are working to extinguish the fire in the port of Ust-Luga"
On the morning of March 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that 203 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the territories of: Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Orel, Penza, Pskov, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula regions, Moscow region, and Krasnodar region.
In addition, loud explosions thundered in occupied Crimea and over the Black Sea.
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