Watch: Russian port of Ust-Luga on fire again after Ukrainian attack

On the night of March 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces once again launched a powerful attack on the Leningrad region of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. The port of Ust-Luga was once again the target of the defenders, and it was again engulfed in a large-scale fire.

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The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, made a statement on this occasion.

Ukraine began attacking this Russian region again at around 02:00 Kyiv time.

Drozdenko warned the local population about the risk of "decreasing mobile Internet speed."

At around 04:00, 7 Ukrainian strike drones were allegedly neutralized over the Leningrad region — later this number sharply increased to 27.

The governor also officially confirmed that the port of Ust-Luga was damaged as a result of the attack.

At 07:00 Drozdenko announced 31 drones allegedly neutralized.

According to him, "rescuers are working to extinguish the fire in the port of Ust-Luga"

On the morning of March 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that 203 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the territories of: Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Orel, Penza, Pskov, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula regions, Moscow region, and Krasnodar region.