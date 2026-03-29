Russia attacked Ukraine with "Dagger" and 442 drones

Last night, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on Ukraine with the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 442 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 380 enemy targets were destroyed.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

The enemy carried out its attacks from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

Of the 442 Russian strike drones, about 300 are "Shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 380 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones. Share

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 14 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.