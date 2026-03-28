The US wants to abandon the protection of NATO members

US leader Donald Trump has publicly hinted that the US may renege on its promise to defend its NATO allies if they are attacked by an enemy.

Trump deepens division in NATO

The head of the White House does not hide his anger that the Alliance members did not help him in the war against Iran in the Middle East.

The US president began to complain that when he asked for help, "NATO was simply not there."

According to Trump, this was a "huge mistake" that Europe made in its relations with the United States.

We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO, hundreds of billions defending them, and we would always be there for them, but now, given their actions, I think we don't have to... Why should we be there for them? If they're not there for us. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that even during his first term, Trump publicly threatened his allies that he would withdraw the United States from NATO.