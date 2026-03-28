The US wants to abandon the protection of NATO members

US leader Donald Trump has publicly hinted that the US may renege on its promise to defend its NATO allies if they are attacked by an enemy.
Points of attention
- The division within NATO is deepening as the US questions the value of its financial and military commitments to allies who are perceived as not reciprocating support.
- It is essential to monitor the situation closely as the US administration faces internal and external pressures regarding its stance on NATO membership and security guarantees.
Trump deepens division in NATO
The head of the White House does not hide his anger that the Alliance members did not help him in the war against Iran in the Middle East.
The US president began to complain that when he asked for help, "NATO was simply not there."
According to Trump, this was a "huge mistake" that Europe made in its relations with the United States.
What is important to understand is that even during his first term, Trump publicly threatened his allies that he would withdraw the United States from NATO.
Despite this, the head of the White House was forced to back down under pressure from Republican leaders in Congress and other members of his team.
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