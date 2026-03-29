Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is trying to intimidate the European Union by blocking the 20th package of sanctions against Russia if the bloc does not force Ukraine to resume the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

Fico resorts to blackmail again

The pro-Russian politician once again began publicly criticizing the European Commission and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky over the situation surrounding the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Fico also cynically lied that this was a "deliberate violation" of Bratislava's interests.

Against this backdrop, an ally of dictator Putin threatened to block the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Moreover, he promised to reconsider his position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The European Commission has done nothing to force the Ukrainian president to do anything… If the European Commission intends to continue behaving in this way and putting Ukraine’s interests above Slovakia’s, it should forget about supporting the 20th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation or about our readiness to facilitate Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

The pro-Russian politician also began to invent that the EU was resorting to "double standards."