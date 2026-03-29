Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is trying to intimidate the European Union by blocking the 20th package of sanctions against Russia if the bloc does not force Ukraine to resume the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.
Points of attention
- Fico's accusations of EU favoring Ukraine's interests over Slovakia's and resorting to double standards reveal underlying conflicts within the bloc.
- The situation underscores the complex dynamics between Russia, Ukraine, the EU, and individual member states like Slovakia in the context of geopolitical interests and alliances.
Fico resorts to blackmail again
The pro-Russian politician once again began publicly criticizing the European Commission and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky over the situation surrounding the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Fico also cynically lied that this was a "deliberate violation" of Bratislava's interests.
Against this backdrop, an ally of dictator Putin threatened to block the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.
Moreover, he promised to reconsider his position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
The pro-Russian politician also began to invent that the EU was resorting to "double standards."
In his opinion, official Brussels puts the interests of Ukraine above the interests of the bloc's member states.
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