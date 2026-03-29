Russian occupiers killed 3 civilians in Kramatorsk

The victims of a new Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, which occurred on the afternoon of March 29, were 3 civilians, including a 13-year-old teenager.

Russians killed three defenseless Ukrainians

As a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk, 3 civilians were killed, including a 13-year-old boy. Another 6 people were injured, — says an official statement of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. Share

A new attack on the city began at 12:36 on March 29 — it was a shelling attack from the enemy.

The victims include a woman and five men aged 19 to 84.

The final consequences of the attack and the type of weapons are being determined.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Share

In addition, it is reported that a 13-year-old child died as a result of the fall of debris from a Russian drone on March 28 in the Voskresenska community of the Mykolaiv district.