Russian occupiers killed 3 civilians in Kramatorsk
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Ukraine
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Russian occupiers killed 3 civilians in Kramatorsk

Office of the Prosecutor General
Russians killed three defenseless Ukrainians
Читати українською

The victims of a new Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, which occurred on the afternoon of March 29, were 3 civilians, including a 13-year-old teenager.

Points of attention

  • The tragic event underscores the ongoing conflict and violence affecting innocent lives in the region.
  • The attack also resulted in the death of a 13-year-old child in a separate incident, showcasing the widespread impact of the conflict.

Russians killed three defenseless Ukrainians

As a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk, 3 civilians were killed, including a 13-year-old boy. Another 6 people were injured, — says an official statement of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

A new attack on the city began at 12:36 on March 29 — it was a shelling attack from the enemy.

The victims include a woman and five men aged 19 to 84.

The final consequences of the attack and the type of weapons are being determined.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, it is reported that a 13-year-old child died as a result of the fall of debris from a Russian drone on March 28 in the Voskresenska community of the Mykolaiv district.

Ten people were injured as a result of the attack and the fall of UAV debris on the territory of a public recreation area — two women aged 40 and 18, five girls, and three boys aged 10 to 16.

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