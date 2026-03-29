Russian occupiers killed 3 civilians in Kramatorsk

The victims of a new Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, which occurred on the afternoon of March 29, were 3 civilians, including a 13-year-old teenager.
Points of attention
- The tragic event underscores the ongoing conflict and violence affecting innocent lives in the region.
- The attack also resulted in the death of a 13-year-old child in a separate incident, showcasing the widespread impact of the conflict.
Russians killed three defenseless Ukrainians
A new attack on the city began at 12:36 on March 29 — it was a shelling attack from the enemy.
The victims include a woman and five men aged 19 to 84.
The final consequences of the attack and the type of weapons are being determined.
In addition, it is reported that a 13-year-old child died as a result of the fall of debris from a Russian drone on March 28 in the Voskresenska community of the Mykolaiv district.
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