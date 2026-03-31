Defense forces hit a Russian army command post
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Ukraine
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Defense forces hit a Russian army command post

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces hit a Russian army command post
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery successfully attacked two areas of manpower concentration and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The defense forces of Ukraine are actively repelling attempts by the Russian invaders to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, resulting in notable losses for the enemy.
  • Recent enemy air strikes, the use of kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements highlight the intensity of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 31, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 03/31/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,297,670 (+970) people;

  • tanks — 11,826 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,324 (+7) units;

  • artillery systems — 39,110 (+61) units;

  • MLRS — 1,709 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,338 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 208,827 (+2,296) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 86,359 (+199) units.

The defense forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 85 air strikes, dropping 266 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,132 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,964 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 77 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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