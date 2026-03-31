The Ministry of Defense refuted new fakes about the mobilization process
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Ukraine
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The Ministry of Defense refuted new fakes about the mobilization process

New fakes about mobilization - what's important to know
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Rumors that the mobilization process will enter a new phase of administration on April 1 are just fiction. The team of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Feorov has already developed a comprehensive plan for transforming the mobilization system, but it will be made public a little later.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry's comprehensive plan for transforming the mobilization system is grounded on extensive data analysis and inputs from military personnel, experts, and institutions.
  • Official statements from Moysiuk stress the importance of a strategic and steady approach to address the challenges in modernizing the defense system, contrasting with the false information circulated in the media.

New fakes about mobilization — what's important to know

Deputy Minister of Defense Yevhen Moysiuk made an official comment on this matter.

According to the latter, one of the main tasks for the department at the moment is reforming the CCC.

Mykhailo Fedorov's team is already consistently implementing these changes.

The CCC reform is a complex and multi-level issue that cannot be solved with quick actions, but requires a systematic and comprehensive approach. Today, we have a clear plan and schedule for the implementation of specific projects, according to which the team is consistently moving forward. That is why the information disseminated by the media does not correspond to reality, — Moysiuk emphasized.

He also officially confirmed that Mikhail Fedorov's team has already developed a comprehensive plan for the transformation of the system.

As Moysiuk noted, it is based on a data-driven approach, that is, the defense department analyzed thousands of feedback and hundreds of hours of consultations and meetings with the military, experts, and specialized institutions.

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