Ukraine is creating "smart" drone swarms — what is the main goal?

As Business Insider learned, the production of swarms of interceptor drones is gaining momentum in Ukraine, which will allow one pilot to control several UAVs at the same time or teach them to "communicate" with each other in the air.

Ukrainian drones reach a new level again

According to journalists, several companies in the Brave1 innovation center cluster are already actively developing in this direction.

The key goal right now is truly ambitious — a single operator must control an entire swarm of drones locally or remotely.

Moreover, the possibility is being developed for UAVs to autonomously interact with each other directly during the task.

The Brave1 team is inclined to believe that the first scenario is much easier to implement than the second.

It is also worth noting that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the "Hunter" group of the 208th Kherson Brigade, are already using interceptor drones as air battering rams.

As journalists managed to learn, they are armed with small warheads and "fly directly to their targets or explode nearby to destroy them in the air."

A representative of the Wild Hornets company, the manufacturer of the Sting drone, expressed his opinion on this matter.

According to him, only "a primitive algorithm that is ineffective in combat" is currently available.

He is convinced that drone swarms are a technology of the distant future.