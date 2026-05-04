Watch: explosions heard near the Kremlin in Moscow amid drone attack

The mayor of the Russian capital, Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said that on the night of May 4, a drone allegedly crashed into a high-rise building. Most likely, this was the result of the work of Russian air defense.

Explosions were heard in Moscow on the night of May 4

"According to preliminary data, the drone crashed into a building in the Mosfilmovskaya area," Sobyanin wrote on social media.

According to him, there were no injuries.

Russian social media reported that the drone crashed into a high-rise building, knocking out the walls of three rooms on the 36th floor. Share

Citing eyewitnesses, they write in public forums that part of the facade fell on a car under the building.

According to an analysis by the ASTRA Telegram channel, the distance from the Kremlin to the house damaged by the drone in Moscow is about 6 km.

Experts suggest that the drone that crashed in Moscow tonight is a full-fledged FP-1 attack drone.