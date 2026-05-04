Watch: explosions heard near the Kremlin in Moscow amid drone attack

The mayor of the Russian capital, Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said that on the night of May 4, a drone allegedly crashed into a high-rise building. Most likely, this was the result of the work of Russian air defense.
Points of attention
- Explosions were heard near the Kremlin in Moscow due to a drone attack on a high-rise building, causing extensive damage.
- The mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, confirmed the incident and suggested it was likely a result of Russian air defense actions.
Explosions were heard in Moscow on the night of May 4
"According to preliminary data, the drone crashed into a building in the Mosfilmovskaya area," Sobyanin wrote on social media.
According to him, there were no injuries.
Citing eyewitnesses, they write in public forums that part of the facade fell on a car under the building.
According to an analysis by the ASTRA Telegram channel, the distance from the Kremlin to the house damaged by the drone in Moscow is about 6 km.
Experts suggest that the drone that crashed in Moscow tonight is a full-fledged FP-1 attack drone.
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