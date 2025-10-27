Watch: Russians complained about massive drone attacks on Moscow and the region

The Russian capital was unexpectedly attacked by "unknown drones" late on the evening of October 26. The Russian authorities traditionally "reassured" that everything had been shot down, while explosions were heard all over Moscow.

Moscow and the region were under a large-scale drone attack

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, briefly wrote that Moscow is under attack by drones, but he did not go into details.

Instead, the media is publishing numerous photos and videos from the Russian capital: it's very noisy there, explosions can be heard, a column of smoke is already rising somewhere in the capital. Panic is raging in chat rooms among Moscow residents.

Russian channels claim that a Ukrainian drone allegedly hit a high-rise building. However, this seems more like the result of the "work" of Russian air defense, which has become "famous" for hitting its own high-rise buildings.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that on the night of October 27, 193 drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed, 40 of them over the Moscow Region.

Also, against the backdrop of the drone attack, a video of a strange object over the Moscow region appeared online, which local media called a UFO, a Flamingo missile, and a meteorite.