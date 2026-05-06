43 people injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhia

On the morning of May 6, it became known that the number of victims of the attacks by Russian occupiers on Zaporizhia had increased to 43 people. Four of them are in serious condition.
Points of attention
- Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 989 strikes on 51 settlements in the region and fired 2 missiles at Zaporizhia.
- The day of the attacks was declared a Day of Mourning in Zaporizhia, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia — latest details
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the consequences of enemy strikes.
According to him, 43 people, aged 20 to 66, have already been admitted to hospitals.
According to the latest data, 18 victims are hospitalized.
Fedorov officially confirmed that the condition of four people is assessed by doctors as serious, and 14 people are in moderate condition.
What is important to understand is that a total of 12 civilians in the region were killed and another 49 were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhia, Zaporizhia, and Polohiv districts.
Moreover, it is indicated that over the past 24 hours, the invaders have launched 989 strikes on 51 settlements in the region. The enemy also fired 2 missiles at Zaporizhia.
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